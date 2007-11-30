WNBC Brings Back Liquor Spots

WNBC New York started airing liquor ads after 11 p.m., the only one of the 10 NBC owned-and-operated stations to do so.

WNBC set up guidelines for the ads, such as requiring them to include a message about responsible drinking. The station’s decision to air liquor ads was first reported in The New York Times.

Liquor ads last ran on WNBC late in 2001, when parent NBC experimented with airing them after 9 p.m. The plan was curtailed a few months later after various organizations’ protests.

None of the broadcast networks airs ads for liquor, although the practice is common on cable and on individual stations around the country.