WNBC Announces Election Coverage

In a first for a local New York station, WNBC will offer election coverage simultaneously on three distribution platforms - its broadcast station, digital channel and Website.

On election night, Nov. 7, WNBC will air live hourly news updates during prime and run a crawl throughout the evening with news on all the races in the tri-state area. It will also extend its 11 p.m. newscast to include election coverage.

Additional, the station will run an hour-long, ad-free election special on its digital channel, WNBC 4.4. Hosted by 6 p.m. news co-anchors Chuck Scarborough and Lynda Baquero, the special will provide returns and analysis, as well as in-depth reporting on the history of the races and their impact on a local and national scale.

WNBC will stream the special live on its website WNBC.com. Viewers will be able to submit questions online for anchors and reporters stationed at various campaign headquarters, as well as guests. The special will run from 9-10 p.m.