WMYD Detroit to Air Digital Multicast Network Antenna TV

Antenna TV, the digital multicast channel from Tribune Broadcasting, is linking up with WMYD in Detroit. Beginning Feb. 1, it will be available on the Scripps Media-owned station’s dot 2 over the air in addition to Comcast and Wide Open West.

“Detroit is an important piece to completing our large market coverage and we’ve been working hard to get a strong station to bring Antenna TV to cable homes and over the air viewers,” said Sean Compton, president of strategic programming and acquisitions, Tribune Broadcasting and Antenna TV.

The multicast entertainment network, whose lineup includes I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, Dennis the Menace and starting this month episodes of Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show, is now cleared on 125 affiliates across the country, reaching 88% of TV homes.