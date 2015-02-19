WMNT Toledo Temporarily Off the Air

The over-the-air signal for WMNT, the MyNetworkTV affiliate in Toledo, is out of commission for the next few days. While viewers in DMA No. 76 can watch WMNT on cable or telco TV, it is “temporarily down” over the air, reports Melissa Knight, general manager. “We’re having some technical difficulties. We’re in the process of fixing that.”

Novia Communications owns WMNT, a Class A station. It airs MundoFox and This TV on its subchannels.

Knight called it a standard maintenance update that was foreseen, though she acknowledged that the brutal winter weather has been an impediment. She said the over-the-air signal, affected for the past few days, should be up and running by Feb. 23 at the latest.