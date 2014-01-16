WMC Memphis GM Meredith Moves to Baton Rouge

Lee Meredith, VP and general manager of WMC Memphis, is departing Tennessee to be general manager at WAFB-WBXH Baton Rouge. He stays within parent Raycom with the move.

Meredith will replace Sandy Breland, who was named general manager at WVUE New Orleans. Raycom inked a shared services agreement with WVUE parent Louisiana Media Company in December, with Breland taking over as GM.

WAFB is a CBS affiliate and WBXH is a MyNetworkTV station. Baton Rouge is DMA No. 93.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Memphis and there’s a lot here that I’ll miss, but at the same time I’m excited about this new opportunity in Baton Rouge,” Meredith told Memphis’s Commercial Appeal.

No successor has been named at WMC.