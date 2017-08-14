WMAR Ramping Up for New Noon Lifestyle Show

WMAR, E.W. Scripps’ ABC affiliate in Baltimore, will be launching a locally produced lifestyle program, Midday Maryland, on Sept. 12.

The show, which will air at noon, will be hosted by Wyatt Everhart, most recently the station’s chief meteorologist, and Elsa M., who joins the show from Yelp Baltimore, where she was senior community and marketing director.

The half-hour show will feature the breadth of Maryland offerings and individuals, WMAR said. It will include a mix of interviews, segments shot on-location and in-studio cooking, style and DIY demos.

Midday Maryland will air between The View and Right This Minute, Scripps’ news and viral video show.