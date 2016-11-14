WMAR Gets First Interview With Freddie Gray Case Officer

WMAR, E.W. Scripps’ ABC affiliate in Baltimore, has nabbed the first TV interview of one of the six city police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

Investigative reporter Brian Kuebler’s interview with Sgt. Alicia White, who was awaiting trial in July when all charges in the case were dropped, will air Thursday at 11 p.m. Related stories will follow on-air and on WMAR’s website, abc2news.com.

In the recorded interview, White discusses facing charges in the case and how her life has changed since Gray died in police custody in April 2015. White also discusses State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, whom she is suing for defamation and invasion of privacy.