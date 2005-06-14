WMAQ To Stream Morning News

With fewer viewers at home to watch day time local newscasts, NBC owned-and-operated WMAQ Chicago is preparing new online versions of its morning news.

Beginning June 20, abbreviated versions of the station's 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. news will be available on the station's web site, www.nbc5.com.

"We are giving our viewers a choice to view us when their schedule permits," Larry Wert, President/GM, said in a statement. "Consumers of media increasingly have more options and we need to expand our offerings." WMAQ recently rolled out a new podcasting service, with 23 audio newscasts and features available for free downloading to iPods, mp3 players and computers.

Sister station KNTV San Francisco is trying a different approach to online newscasts. It recently created "Web News on the Hour," two-minute, mini-newscasts produced exclusively for its web site. KNTV's webcasts, featuring headlines and weather, are produced in between the station's on-air news. Fresh webcasts appear weekdays at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

