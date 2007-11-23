WMAQ Hit with Fine Over Kids' Programming
The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining NBC-owned WMAQ-TV Chicago $10,000 for failing to publicize the “the existence and location” of its children’s-TV-programming reports.
In a 2005 license-renewal application, the station volunteered that it inadvertently failed to announce the information but had since rectified the situation. The FCC does not accept inadvertence as a defense and proposed the baseline fine.
The commission has been levying numerous fines for kids'-TV reporting and kids'-ad-limit violations as stations confess at renewal time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.