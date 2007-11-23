WMAQ Hit with Fine Over Kids' Programming

The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining NBC-owned WMAQ-TV Chicago $10,000 for failing to publicize the “the existence and location” of its children’s-TV-programming reports.

In a 2005 license-renewal application, the station volunteered that it inadvertently failed to announce the information but had since rectified the situation. The FCC does not accept inadvertence as a defense and proposed the baseline fine.

The commission has been levying numerous fines for kids'-TV reporting and kids'-ad-limit violations as stations confess at renewal time.