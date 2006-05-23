WLVI To Simulcast Gubernatorial Debate

Tribune Broadcasting’s WLVI Boston will broadcast a debate between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Thursday at 10:30 p.m. and simulcast the hour-long program on 96.9 FM.

"The People's Debate: Democratic Debate for Governor" will be moderated by Boston's WB Anchor Karen Marinella and will include the three candidates for the Democratic nomination: Boston businessman Chris Gabrieli, lawyer Deval Patrick and Attorney General Thomas Reilly.

Rather than the usual debate style, however, the questions will come from WLVI viewers. The station’s reporters have spent the week soliciting questions from Boston residents and will comb through for the best topics. Questions can also be submitted online.