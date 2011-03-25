WLS Stays On Time Warner In Racine

Time Warner Cable viewers will continue to get WLS-TV

in Racine, Wis.

The FCC this week denied a petition by Hearst-Argyle TV's

ABC affiliate WISN TV there that WLS-TV no

longer qualified as a significantly viewed station.

The network nonduplication and syndicated exclusivity rules

have a significantly-viewed exception for out of market stations that still

have significant in-market, over-the-air viewership. But if a competing station

can show that, for two consecutive years, the imported station has failed to

exceed a 3% share of total viewing hours and a net weekly circulation of 25%.

Hearst had argued that WLS

no longer met the criteria. WLS opposed the

petition and, after both sides offered up evidence on the order of audience

surveys, the FCC concluded that Hearst had not "conclusively

demonstrate[d]" that WLS was no longer

significantly viewed.