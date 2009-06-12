WLS Staffs Up For DTV Transition Assistance

ABC's WLS-TV pulled the plug about a half hour ago (11:59 a.m., Chicago time), so it doesn't have a call volume number yet. But according to a station spokesman, it had already received about 200 calls in a 12-hour span yesterday about the transition.

The station has a 20-line phone bank set up scheduled to be handling DTV-related calls through 11 p.m. tonight and again 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It will be staffed by station employees as well as college students and folks from local electronics stores who could provide some technical assistance.

WLS is logging the calls in a database so it can track zip codes to identify any signal issues.