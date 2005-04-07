WLS to Hit the Streets

ABC-owned WLS is the latest Chicago TV station to take its news to the streets. WLS broke ground Thursday on a new street-level studio, which will be home to the station’s newscasts beginning this fall.

On Wednesday, CBS owned-and-operated WBBM revealed plans to move its entire operation to a new downtown facility in 2007 that includes a studio and weather center that will be visible to the street. NBC O&O WMAQ already has a street-side studio.

WLS plans call for a new high-tech facility to house its news, special events and other local programming.

The 8,200 square foot space will include a 40-foot video sculpture to broadcast video. An electronic ticker will stream headlines and announcements.

“ABC 7 has a long tradition of reaching out to the Chicago community, and we’ll soon be demonstrating that commitment quite literally – by providing a front-row look at our studio to Chicagoans and others walking down State Street,” WLS President/GM Emily Barr said in a statement.