WLNY New York Debuts Morning Show in July

Carolina Bermudez, John Elliott and Lisa Kerney will host Live From the Couch, a local news and talk show debuting on WLNY New York in early July. The program will air 7-9 a.m.

CBS acquired WLNY, based on Long Island, late in 2011.

Bermudez joins WLNY following a seven-year run as co-host of the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show radio program. Elliott and Kerney will continue to appear on the WCBS New York morning show. Elliott has served as WCBS's weekday morning weathercaster since January 2007. Kerney joined the station as the weekday morning sports anchor in February.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Carolina to WLNY," said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations, and president and general manager, WCBS and WLNY. "We have enjoyed Carolina on the radio for many years and can't wait to have her join John and Lisa to form a morning team that will do a terrific job of keeping our viewers both informed and entertained."

Diana Miller, who was a producer on Anderson Cooper's daytime show, will executive produce the new program.

"We are very excited to be bringing a distinctive new morning show to the tri-state area featuring three extremely bright and entertaining broadcasters," said Betty Ellen Berlamino, vice president and station manager, WLNY. "With the launch of Live From the Couch in the morning and our new one-hour primetime newscast, WLNY News at 9 p.m., next month, we look forward to significantly raising the profile of WLNY."