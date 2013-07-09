WLNE Providence News Director Rockstroh Resigns

News director Robert Rockstroh has issued his resignation at WLNE Providence. He joined the ABC affiliate in early 2012.

WLNE was acquired by Citadel Communications out of receivership in 2011. Rockstroh had previously been executive producer at Verizon's FiOS1 News in New York.

"He'll stay on a for a little while, and we'll start a search for a new one," said Chris Tzianabos, WLNE VP and general manager.

TVSpy previously reported Rockstroh's departure.

Rockstroh's broadcast TV experience includes stints at WTIC Hartford and WKJG Fort Wayne.