WLNE Bid Is Global Broadcasting's First Station Deal

Freedom Broadcasting has agreed to sell WLNE-TV Providence, R.I., to Global Broadcasting, pending FCC approval.



Global is headed by Robinson Ewert and Kevin O'Brien. O'Brien used to run the Meredith stations before exiting in 2004.



The sale would cut Freedom's holdings from nine stations to eight. It is Global's first station purchase.



O'Brien put in what appeared to be a good word for staffers, saying in a release that the employees of the stations had "worked hard to strengthen its brand and relevance." O'Brien had something of a stormy tenure at Meredith, replacing general managers and news directors at many of its stations.



The sale was brokered by Kalil & Co.