WLEX Vows HD News in May

NBC affiliate WLEX is transforming its newsroom for high-def capability, with the station aiming for a May launch date for HD news.

“If all goes as planned, we’ll be on the air in HD for the May sweeps period, making us the clear front-runner in offering Central Kentucky viewers local news in high definition,” says station president/G.M. Tim Gilbert.

Gilbert says they’ll be the first in Kentucky to offer HD news, and one of the few medium-sized market stations in the country to do so.

WLEX is owned by Cordillera Communications, a division of Evening Post Publishing Inc.

