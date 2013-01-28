WLBT Veteran News Director Smith Retires

Dennis Smith, a 45-year veteran of broadcast news, is

retiring from his news director position at WLBT Jackson. He's been news

director at the station since 1989. Feb. 28 is his last day.





WLBT has gone from 11 hours of news a week to 47 Â½ during

Smith's 35 years at the station, notes Dan Modisett, vice president and general

manager. Prior to being news director, his roles included investigative reporter

and assignment editor.





"Under Dennis' leadership WLBT has been the consistent

news leader in the Jackson market," Modisett said in a memo.

"Although we will all miss, Dennis he has worked hard his entire career

and has earned the opportunity to enjoy more time with his family and his many

interests."





WLBT is a Raycom-owned NBC affiliate in DMA No. 93. It is

the revenue leader, according to BIA/Kelsey.