WLBT Veteran News Director Smith Retires
Dennis Smith, a 45-year veteran of broadcast news, is
retiring from his news director position at WLBT Jackson. He's been news
director at the station since 1989. Feb. 28 is his last day.
WLBT has gone from 11 hours of news a week to 47 Â½ during
Smith's 35 years at the station, notes Dan Modisett, vice president and general
manager. Prior to being news director, his roles included investigative reporter
and assignment editor.
"Under Dennis' leadership WLBT has been the consistent
news leader in the Jackson market," Modisett said in a memo.
"Although we will all miss, Dennis he has worked hard his entire career
and has earned the opportunity to enjoy more time with his family and his many
interests."
WLBT is a Raycom-owned NBC affiliate in DMA No. 93. It is
the revenue leader, according to BIA/Kelsey.
