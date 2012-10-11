WKYT GM Martin Retiring

Wayne Martin, president and GM of WKYT Lexington, will retire at the end of the year. He's been GM at the Gray TV station since 1993.

"Wayne Martin has led WKYT through a period of tremendous growth during his tenure as general manager," said Gray Television COO Bob Prather. "Wayne represents the best of what we expect out of our managers, being an excellent professional manager and devoted to his community and his station. We want all of our television stations to be part of the fabric of the community, and Wayne has clearly made sure that WKYT is an important part of the fabric of the Lexington market viewing area."

Martin was a college sports coach and athletic director before he started in broadcasting.

"I have been extremely fortunate to spend 20 years in the field of education and the past 25 years in television broadcasting," said Martin. "There are so many wonderful people I have had the privilege to work with. I want to express my appreciation for Garvice Kincaid's vision in establishing WKYT, for Ralph Gabbard giving me the opportunity to work in television, and say thanks to Bob Prather, J. Mack Robinson and Gray Television for these past 18 years."