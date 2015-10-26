WKTV Nabs First CBS Affiliation in Utica, N.Y. in 5 Decades

WKTV has snagged an affiliation with CBS, giving Utica, N.Y. its first CBS affiliate in over 50 years.

Heartland Media will continue to broadcast WKTV-NBC on its 2.1 channel over the air, with CBS Utica 2 launching Nov. 22 on channel 2.2 The CW and ME-TV subchannels will move to 2.3 and 2.4, respectively.

“This is another major improvement and expansion of what we can offer our loyal viewers in the Utica television market,” said Steve McMurray, WKTV VP and general manager. “In less than 18 months, Heartland Media has upgraded our entire infrastructure, including full HD capabilities, state-of-the-art production and transmission facilities, as well as a new news set.

Utica (DMA No. 171), located in the Mohawk Valley in upstate New York, last had a local CBS affiliate in the mid-1950s with WKTV, which initially carried programming from four networks.

“Adding a powerhouse network like CBS to our already market-leading lineup of networks is a huge win for our station, but more importantly our viewers and advertisers,” said Bob Prather, Heartland Media CEO. “We’re providing CBS programming for the first time in more than five decades to nearly 10,000 viewers in the Utica area who weren’t cable or satellite subscribers. It’s just another example of our commitment to the area.”