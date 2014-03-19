WKTC Columbia (S.C.) Picks Up CW Affiliation

WKTC Columbia (S.C.) debuted CW programming March 17. The station, rebranding itself Columbia CW 63, airs The CW’s primetime 8-10 p.m., followed by MyNetworkTV programming from 10 to midnight.

The CW affiliation was freed up when Roberts Broadcasting sold WZRB, a former UPN station, to Ion Media Networks. CW programs include America's Next Top Model, Arrow and The Vampire Diaries.

WBHQ Columbia is the station’s owner. Columbia is DMA No. 77.