WKTC Columbia (S.C.) Picks Up CW Affiliation
WKTC Columbia (S.C.) debuted CW programming March 17. The station, rebranding itself Columbia CW 63, airs The CW’s primetime 8-10 p.m., followed by MyNetworkTV programming from 10 to midnight.
The CW affiliation was freed up when Roberts Broadcasting sold WZRB, a former UPN station, to Ion Media Networks. CW programs include America's Next Top Model, Arrow and The Vampire Diaries.
WBHQ Columbia is the station’s owner. Columbia is DMA No. 77.
