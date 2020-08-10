WKRN Sticks With Digital Sports Show

WKRN debuted a daily digital sports program not long after the pandemic struck. With COVID-19 eating up so much newscast time, the sports department took it upon itself to offer Sports Extra Daily online.

The 5:30 p.m. show went live on Facebook in late March, and now live-streams on WKRN.com, too. “These guys took it upon themselves to create something that’s very interesting,” Elbert Tucker, WKRN news director, said.

Hosts include Cory Curtis, Emily Proud and Kayla Anderson, with Cal Baxter the “MacGyver” of the program, said Tucker, handling production and occasionally appearing on air.

WKRN remains committed to Sports Extra Daily even when the pandemic clears out. “This is a way for our sports team to provide hardcore fans a daily outlet,” Tucker said. “As we head toward the beginning of football, there are certainly going to be a lot of topics of interest there.”