WKRC Names Varner News Director

Kirk Varner will be the new news director at WKRC Cincinnati, shifting from WTNH/WCTX Hartford-New Haven. He leaves the Connecticut post December 17.

"After nearly nine years of leading the newsroom at News 8 here in Connecticut, I have announced that I will be stepping down from that post on December 17th of this year," Varner wrote on his Out of the Newsroom blog. "It has not been an easy decision to do so-or one that I have made lightly. I truly like and respect my colleagues at WTNH and sister station WCTX."

LIN owns the Hartford duopoly. WKRC is owned by Newport Television.