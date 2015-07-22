WKMG Orlando News Director Hyvonen Resigns

Steve Hyvonen, news director at WKMG Orlando, has resigned. The CBS affiliate did not offer a statement on his departure, which comes after seven years on the job. Graham Holdings owns WKMG.

Hyvonen told the Orlando Sentinel: "It's been a fantastic seven years in Orlando packed with dozens of major news stories. Local 6 has some of the most talented people I've ever worked with, and I wish the team success moving forward."

The paper says Hyvonen upped WKMG’s investigative reporting output over the years.

Skip Valet departed as the station’s general manager last month, with Jeff Hoffman taking on the top spot at WKMG.

WKMG's interim news director is Allison McGinley, says the Orlando Sentinel.