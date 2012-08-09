WKHD Tupelo Going Off the Air

WKDH Tupelo, the ABC affiliate in DMA No. 133, is going off the air Aug. 31. WKDH is owned by Southern Broadcasting. It booked 6.6% of the market's revenue in 2011, according to BIA/Kelsey.

"It is with extreme regret, remorse and disappointment that we must make the following announcement. Due to financial conditions in recent years, effective at 11:59 p.m., Aug. 31, 2012, WKDH will terminate operations for the foreseeable future," said Southern Broadcasting in a statement. "It has been our pleasure to have served you and provided you with the highest quality of service and programming in the Columbus-Tupelo-West Point market since we launched broadcast operations in 2001, and through the complex conversion to high-definition television in 2007."

WKDH had an operating agreement with the Spain family's market leader, WTVA.

"We are actively seeking alternative distribution arrangements in order to continue to best serve our ABC viewers in the Columbus-Tupelo DMA."