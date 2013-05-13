WKBW Buffalo GM Ransom Sets Retirement

Bill Ransom, president and general manager of WKBW Buffalo,

will retire as of June 30. Granite Broadcasting owns the station; Ransom has

spent almost 25 years with Granite. Prior to WKBW, Ransom was general sales

manager of Granite's WPTA Fort Wayne, and president and general manager of WTVH

Syracuse.





"For more than 40 years, Bill has shown to be a

talented leader with strong business acumen, which is reflected across the

markets he has touched," said Duane Lammers, Granite COO. "Most

importantly, Bill is a mentor and friend to so many at Granite and the local

communities he has served. He has been a positive voice for our company, the

broadcasting profession and Buffalo, and will be truly missed."





Ransom began his career in the media departments of several

Philadelphia-based advertising firms. He then held an account executive

position with Capital Cities Communications.





"I am truly grateful to have had the

privilege of working with Granite's talented and committed team members, and am

honored to have led our Buffalo station, WKBW, for the last 18 years," he

said. "Buffalo is a vibrant community and I am proud to have had the

opportunity to be able to serve all of its citizens through our station."