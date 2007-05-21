WKBW Admonished For Kids TV Reporting Lapses

The FCC has given WKBW-TV Buffalo in N.Y. an official reprimand for failing to maintain its files on children's programming.

As part of its application to renew its license (the application was due Feb. 1), the station admitted it had forgotten to place one quarterly report on its educational and informational kids programming in the public file, but it had also not publicized the existence or location of that file for a couple of years.

The FCC continues to admonish and fine stations for kids ad violations, not placing the proper kids TV records in their public files, or not publishing their existence so the public knows where to look for that information .

The commissioners are currently considering a long-standing proposal to require stations to put their public files online .