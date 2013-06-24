WJZY Charlotte Takes Over Fox Affiliation July 1

Charlotte's CW affiliate, WJZY, becomes Fox 46 Carolinas July 1. Bahakel's WCCB, the current Fox affiliate, becomes the local CW.

Karen Adams is the VP and general manager of Fox-owned WJZY and MyNetworkTV station WMYT.

"We have literally been counting down the days to this much anticipated affiliate switch," she said. "We look forward to serving all of our 22 counties with compelling content and our robust lineup, which includes Fox network prime programming, NFL on Fox and NASCAR on Fox."

Fox Television Stations agreed to acquire WJZY and WMYT from Capitol Broadcasting for $18 million earlier this year, and closed on the deal in April.

Fox has not yet revealed plans for news on the new Fox O&O. Through a spokesperson, Adams declined comment on the topic.