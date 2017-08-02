WJZ's Jay Newman Retiring After 34 Years With CBS
Jay Newman, a 44-year vet of the local TV business, will be retiring as president and general manager of WJZ, the CBS O&O in Baltimore.
Newman’s retirement will formally take effect Sept. 30, ending a 34-year career with CBS. He has run WJZ since 1998, making him the longest-serving general manager in the group, CBS said.
Newman’s career with CBS started in 1983, when he joined WCAU, a CBS-owned station at the time, as news director. He later became VP and station manager of the station, which is now an NBC O&O.
Over the last three-plus decades Newman has also served as the CBS station group’s VP of operations and VP and general manager of both WFOR Miami and WWJ Detroit.
