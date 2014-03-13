WJMN Marquette Debuts Local News in April

WJMN Marquette, the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate in DMA No. 180, plans to debut local news April 21. The station has never produced its own newscasts before.

Cynthia Thompson has been named news director and anchor at “Local 3.” News will air at 6 and 11 p.m. in HD out of a broadcast facility that will be known as WJMN-TV Plaza when it is completed.

“Nexstar and our Marquette station operations are dedicated to supporting the evolving needs and interests of our local viewing communities, hometown businesses, and public organizations,” said Joseph Denk, VP and general manager at WFRV Green Bay and WJMN. “Our newest initiative at WJMN is focused on delivering the most compelling and informative local news that touches the daily lives of our viewers.”

Thompson was most recently news director and station manager at WBUP-WBKP in Ishpeming, Mich. She starts immediately.

“Cynthia possesses great depth of experience in journalism coupled with a deep knowledge of the region and Upper Peninsula viewers,” said Denk. “She is a highly-regarded member of the local community and has an intimate understanding of the needs and concerns of our viewers.”