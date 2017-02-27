WJLA Washington Hosting LGBTQ Discussion Via Facebook Live

WJLA, Sinclair’s ABC affiliate in Washington, D.C., will host a Facebook Live discussion on issues facing the LGBTQ community Monday night, leading into the premiere of the network miniseries on the subject.

The hour-long roundtable discussion, moderated by reporter Lisa Fletcher, will be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. from the Whitman-Walker Health center. HIV/AIDS prevention, civil liberties, youth homelessness and the potential impact of changes to the Affordable Care Act will be among the topics.

The discussion will be immediately followed by the 9 p.m. premiere of ABC’s When We Rise, which chronicles the personal and political struggles of LGBTQ community members who pioneered the push for equality.