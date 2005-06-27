WJLA Takes Subway To Market

WJLA-TV Washington's newscasters are on a roll--literally.

The station has seen its local news numbers jump since remaking itself with some former newsfolk from crosstown WUSA-TV--Gordon Peterson, Maureen Bunyan, Doug Hill.

To market the success of that team, beginning Monday and for a month, those and other WJLA faces will be plastered all over a subway car on a wrap-around billboard expected to reach a third of the system's daily commuters.

“The ABC 7 News EXPRESS is an innovative way for us to continue telling our story and to invite new viewers to sample ABC 7 News,” says Fred Ryan, WJLA-TV President and GM.

Not one to miss a synergy opportunity, the installation of the billboards was covered as a news story on the station Sunday evening, and the launch got airtime in the Monday morning newscast as well, according to a station spokeswoman.

It will be only the second "wrapped" train on Metro, and the first plugging a media outlet.