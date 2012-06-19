WJLA Names Doug Culver VP of News

WJLA Washington has hired Doug Culver to be VP of news for

the Allbritton-owned ABC affiliate.

Culver comes to the station from WFTS-TV, the Scripps ABC

affiliate in Tampa. "Doug has a great track record of success as a newsroom

leader and as a journalist," said WJLA-TV GM Bill Lord in a statement. "He

will be a welcome addition to our strong management team."

Culver starts July 9.

Culver is no stranger to major markets or the station. He

was a freelance producer for WJLA before getting the Tampa job. Before that, he

had senior news posts at KIRO Seattle and NBC O&O KNBC Los Angeles. It is

also a reunion with Lord, who was VP, news, at WJLA, before being named to head

the station -- a post that had been vacant since then -- and also had top news

posts at KIRO and KNBC.