WJLA Names Doug Culver VP of News
WJLA Washington has hired Doug Culver to be VP of news for
the Allbritton-owned ABC affiliate.
Culver comes to the station from WFTS-TV, the Scripps ABC
affiliate in Tampa. "Doug has a great track record of success as a newsroom
leader and as a journalist," said WJLA-TV GM Bill Lord in a statement. "He
will be a welcome addition to our strong management team."
Culver starts July 9.
Culver is no stranger to major markets or the station. He
was a freelance producer for WJLA before getting the Tampa job. Before that, he
had senior news posts at KIRO Seattle and NBC O&O KNBC Los Angeles. It is
also a reunion with Lord, who was VP, news, at WJLA, before being named to head
the station -- a post that had been vacant since then -- and also had top news
posts at KIRO and KNBC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.