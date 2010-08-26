WJLA Moving Morning News To 4:30 a.m.

ABC

affiliate WJLA-TV Washington's Good

Morning Washington early newscast is moving its start time to 4:30 a.m.

from 5 a.m. as of Aug. 30. It joins a growing parade of morning news programs

getting an earlier start to the day to match morning commuters.

The

extra half-hour of local news replaces the ABC network's half-hour morning

newscast, America This Morning

(formerly World News This Morning), on the station.

Earlier

this week, WABC-TV, the ABC-owned station in New York, announced it was also

beginning its morning news program a half-hour earlier at 4:30 a.m. starting

Sept. 7.

Both

newscasts lead into Good Morning America

at 7 a.m.