WJLA Hires Lisa Fletcher
Lisa Fletcher, former investigative reporter for Al Jazeera America's The Stream (that network is airing its last live broadcast tonight [April 12]), has joined Sinclair's WJLA-TV Washington, D.C., as senior investigative reporter for the stations 7 On Your Side investigative unit.
She will also contribute to Sinclair's syndicated news magazine Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson.
Fletcher has also been a national correspondent for ABC News.
Stories Fletcher has covered and investigated include on Sarah Palin, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford, the Craigslist Killer and the O.J. Simpson trial.
