WJLA Hires Lisa Fletcher

Lisa Fletcher, former investigative reporter for Al Jazeera America's The Stream (that network is airing its last live broadcast tonight [April 12]), has joined Sinclair's WJLA-TV Washington, D.C., as senior investigative reporter for the stations 7 On Your Side investigative unit.

She will also contribute to Sinclair's syndicated news magazine Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson.

Fletcher has also been a national correspondent for ABC News.

Stories Fletcher has covered and investigated include on Sarah Palin, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford, the Craigslist Killer and the O.J. Simpson trial.