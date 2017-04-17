WJLA Adds Adrianna Hopkins as 'Good Morning Washington' Co-Anchor

Adrianna Hopkins, from WDSU New Orleans, is joining Sinclair's WJLA Washington as co-anchor of WJLA and co-owned regional news net NewsChannel 8's Good Morning Washington.

Hopkins joins the morning show anchor team of Autria Godfrey and Larry Smith.

Before joining WDSU, Hopkins worked at WSVN Miami; WHAS Louisville, Ky.; WGXA Macon, Ga., and WRAL Raleigh, N.C.