Wjfk-fm Manassas, Va., a CBS-owned station, was fined $4,000 for failing to tell a caller to the station that her comments would be broadcast.

The woman's conversation during the Don and Mike Show were used during a bit called "Spanish lesson," in which the hosts instructed the caller to repeat graphic sexual terms. The caller and the National Latino Media Council complained to regulators that the broadcast violated indecency rules as well as the prohibition on airing callers' conversations without notifying them first. But the FCC Enforcement Division rejected the indecency complaint on grounds that it did not meet the government's definition of "patently offensive" depictions of sexual or excretory activities.