WJBK Detroit's Jay Towers Is Local TV's Most Social Guy

With a knack for attention-grabbing posts and tweets, Jay Towers, a morning show anchor at Fox O&O WJBK Detroit, is apparently the most socially engaged local TV personality in the country.

In its first power rankings for individuals, Share Rocket, the social media rankings company, says Towers has the nation’s highest share score, which is based on the share of social engagement TV talent have in their markets. “Social engagement” refers to actual interactions with viewers on social media, not just posting content.

With a share score of 29, Towers is one of two personalities whose number is higher than any TV station in the market, let alone individual. No. 2 ranked James Spann, who is chief meteorologist at WCFT Birmingham, Ala., has a score of nearly 28.

Other power list takeaways include:

WNEP Scranton, Pa., which was the most dominant TV station in August rankings, has three personalities on the latest list: Jon Meyer, Joe Snedeker and Ryan Leckey. It is the only station to have more than one individual on the top 20 list.

The only market with two individuals from different stations to both make the top 20 list is Richmond, Va. WWBT’s Curt Autry ranked fifth, and WTVR’s Nikki-Dee Ray tied for 20th.

The top 20 individuals were spread among stations with different affiliations. Seven work for ABC affiliates, five for CBS and five for Fox affiliates and four for NBC affiliates.

You can see the whole list here.