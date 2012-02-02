WJBK Detroit GM Jeff Murri Dies

Jeff Murri, WJBK Detroit vice president and general manager, has died at the age of 50. His colleagues described Murri as a "wonderful, energetic and giving person" on MyFoxDetroit.com, which did not mention the cause of death.

Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, said in a statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of one of our most beloved members of the Fox Television Stations family. There are no words to express the sadness of this tragedy. Jeff was an exceptional leader, a compassionate friend, a devoted husband and a loving father. He had great passion and dedication to WJBK and his legacy will live on in the many lives he touched. We will miss him tremendously."

Murri was named the General Manager of the Year by B&C in 2011 for his tireless devotion to WJBK, and to Detroit, his hometown market.