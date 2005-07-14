Wives, Will & Grace, HBO Top Emmy Nods

The women of Wisteria Lane, who put suburbia and ABC on the map this past season, gave ABC’s Desperate Housewives series frontrunner status—in a tie with NBC’s perennial Emmy voter favorite Will & Grace—as it collected 15 nominations this morning when nominees were announced for the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

HBO, meanwhile, confounded pundits that predicted it would be an also-ran this year, leading the pack once again with 93 nominations, down from 124 last year, thanks in large part of its TV movies and the drama Deadwood.

CBS led the networks with 59 nods. While it had a bad year in the ratings, NBC walked away with 54, ABC with 51 (up from 33 last year), Fox with 49, UPN with three and The WB with two. PBS had 23, Showtime 17 and, among basic cable networks, FX and TNT tied with eight each. Five commercials were also nominated.

Overall, a total of 434 separate nominations in 88 categories were announced this morning at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood.

HBO once again dominated the TV movie category with two of its films, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers and Warm Springs, each getting 16 nods to top all nominees.

CBS’ departing Everybody Loves Raymond, which wrapped in May after nine seasons, garnered 13 nominations, including best comedy.

ABC’s Lost, the critically acclaimed hit freshman drama about survivors of a plane crash stranded on a mysterious island, got 12 bids.

Joining Desperate Housewives, Will & Grace and Raymond in the best comedy series category was last year's winner, Fox’s Arrested Development and NBC’s Scrubs.

Besides Lost, other series vying for best drama are Deadwood, HBO’s Six Feet Under, Fox’s 24 and NBC’s long-running White House saga, The West Wing.

Three stars of Housewives got lead actress nominations in a comedy series: Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman. Co-stars Eva Longoria and Nicollette Sheridan were shut out.

Other nominees in the category were Patricia Heaton of Raymond and Jane Kaczmarek of Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle.

Best lead actor in a comedy series honors went to two Emmy newcomers, Jason Bateman of Arrested Development and Zach Braff of Scrubs. Also nominated were Eric McCormack of Will & Grace, Ray Romano of Raymond and Tony Shalhoub of USA’s Monk.

James Spader, who took home last year’s lead actor in a drama series award, was nominated again for ABC’s Boston Legal. Other nominees were Hank Azaria for Showtime’s Huff, Hugh Laurie for Fox’s House, Ian McShane for Deadwood and Kiefer Sutherland for 24.

Glenn Close, who joined FX’s The Shield last season, was nominated as best lead actress in a drama series. Other nominees were Frances Conroy of HBO’s Six Feet Under, Jennifer Garner of ABC’s Alias, Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and first-time Emmy nominee Patricia Arquette of Medium.

Elvis Presley proved he’s still alive in Emmy voters’ minds, with CBS’ Elvis mini collecting six nominations, including one for its star, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The lead nominee, with 10 nods, was HBO’s Empire Falls.

The Emmy telecast is scheduled to air Sept. 18 on CBS. A host has yet to be announced for the Shrine Auditorium ceremony, in which a slimmed down 27 awards will be presented.

Other honors, including those for technical achievement and guest actors and actresses in series, will be given at a ceremony a week before the award show.