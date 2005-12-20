Wives and MNF Give ABC Victory

ABC won the overnight prime time Nielsen ratings for Monday, Dec. 19, with an average 6.4 rating/10 share in households, airing Wife Swap between 8 and 9 p.m. and Monday Night Football’s Green Bay Packers versus Baltimore Ravens game.

CBS was second with a 10.2/16 for The King of Queens, How I Met Your Mother, Two and a Half Men, Out of Practice and CSI: Miami.

NBC trailed with a 4.8/8 for the night with game-show premiere Deal or No Deal from 8 to 9 p.m. and the Radio Music Awards broadcast live from Las Vegas beginning at 9.

Fox came in with a 3.2/5 for two episodes of the ailing Arrested Development (an original episode at 8 p.m. and a repeat at 8:30) and an episode Nanny 911.

UPN came in fifth (2.0/3) with repeats of its sitcom lineup, including Everybody Hates Chris at 8 p.m., and The WB was sixth for the night with a 1.7/3, airing repeats of dramas 7th Heaven and Related.