Witnesses Set for Senate Hearing

The Senate Commerce Commiteee has released its witness liest for a Tuesday hearing on its latest take on telecom reform.

Fourteen witnesses are scheduled to weigh in on S. 2686, in what is the last such gathering, though likely not the last draft of the bill, before a June 20 markup.

Top names among the first panel include Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman; Dave McCurdy, president of the Electronic Industries Association; and Ben Scott, policy director of Free Press.

Panel two notables include Kyle McSlarrow, president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association; Walter McCormick, president of U.S. Telecom; Steve Largent, president of the Wireless Association; and Robert Foosaner, senior VP, Nextel.

A third draft of the bill is expected to be released after the hearing.