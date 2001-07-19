Witnesses set for media violence hearing

A full slate of witnesses is slated for Friday's hearing in the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee on media violence.

The witnesses are: C. Lee Peeler, associate director of advertising practices for the Federal Trade Commission; Douglas Lowenstein, president of the Interactive Digital Software Association; Jack Valenti, president of the Motion Picture Association of America; Hilary Rosen, president of the Recording Industry of America; Doug McMillon, senior vice president of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.; and Daphne White, executive director of the Lion & Lamb Project.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), will discuss whether media and entertainment companies market violent fare to kids. The hearing is a follow-up on a report issued by the FTC last year that found the movie, music and video game companies all advertise violent products to kids.

- Paige Albiniak