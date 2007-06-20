Witnesses Set For Markey Media Hearing

The witnesses have been set for Friday's House Telecommunications Subcommittee hearing on the effects of TV and movies on children, with an emphasis on the issues of obesity, violence and depictions of smoking.

The hearing comes in the wake of a request from Subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey (D-Mass.) that major food advertisers follow Kellogg's lead and self-regulate their food ads to kids, as well as a Kaiser Family Foundation study released this week that found that two-thirds of parents are very concerned about media content and would accept some government regulation, though they also say they are increasingly monitoring their own kids viewing.

Set to testify are Dan Glickman, chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America; National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow; Jon Rand, GM, KAYU, KCYU, KFFX Washington; Mary Sophos, senior VP, Grocery Manufacturers/Food Products Association; Cheryl Healton, president of the American Legacy Foundation; Patti Miller, VP, director of children and the media, Children Now; Donald Shifrin,MD, American Academy of Pediatrics; and Adam Thierer, senior fellow, Progress & Freedom Foundation.