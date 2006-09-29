Witnesses Set For FCC Hearing

Hollywood is sending its A team, literally, to weigh in on the effects of media consolidation on programming.

The FCC has released further details on its Oct. 3 media two-part ownership hearing in Lost Angeles, with Caucus of Television Producers, Writers & Directors member Stephen scheduled to speak at the first panel.

Below is the lineup released late Friday:



Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2006

Part 1



1:00p.m. - 4:30 p.m. PST



University of Southern California (USC)



Davidson Conference Center



Embassy Room



3415 South Figueroa Street



Los Angeles, CA 90089

Part 2



6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. PST



El Segundo High School



640 Main Street



El Segundo, CA 90245





The purpose of the hearing is to fully involve the public in the process of the 2006 Quadrennial Broadcast Media Ownership Review that the Commission is currently conducting. This hearing is the first in a series of media ownership hearings the Commission intends to hold across the country.

The hearing is open to the public, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The hearing format will enable members of the public to participate via "open microphone."

Agenda and list of witnesses follows:

USC:



1:00 p.m. Welcome/Opening Remarks



1:30 p.m. Panel Discussion - Creative Community / Independent



Programming

Stephen Cannell, Member, Caucus of Television Producers, Writers & Directors; Taylor Hackford, Third Vice President, Directors Guild of America; Anne-Marie Johnson, National First Vice President, Screen Actors Guild; Patric Verrone, President, Writers Guild of America, West; Mona Mangan, Executive Director, Writers Guild of America, East; Marshall Herskovitz, President, Producers Guild of America; Mike Mills, Bassist for R.E.M., Member, Recording Artists' Coalition; John Connolly, President, American Federation of Television and Radio Artists; Brandon Burgess, CEO, Ion Media Networks; Tim Winter, President-Elect, Parents Television Council

2:30 p.m. Public Comments



4:15 p.m. Wrap-Up



4:30 p.m. Temporary Adjournment

El Segundo High School:



6:30 p.m. Opening Remarks



6:45 p.m. Panel Discussion - Market Overview / LA Case Study







Bruce Owen, Stanford University on behalf of CBS, FOX and NBC networks; Dr. Frank Wright, President and CEO, National Religious Broadcasters; Ted Lempert, President, Children Now; Julian Do, Co-Director, New America Media; Paula Madison, President and General Manager of KNBC; Executive Vice President of Diversity, NBC Universal; Vincent Malcolm, Vice President and General Manager, KTLA, Tribune Broadcasting Company; Jim C. Joyce, Sector Vice President, NABET/CWA; Jorge Delgado, President and General Manager, KMEX-TV andKFTR-TV(Univision); Dr. S. Huw Anwyl - Senior Minister of Shepard of the Hills Church, Laguna Niguel, CA; Dr. Mark Cooper, Director of Research, Consumer Federation of America; Sydney Levy, Program Director, Media Alliance; Moctesuma Esparza, CEO, Maya Cinemas

7:45 p.m. Public Comments



9:45 p.m. Wrap-Up



10:00 p.m. Adjournment

The moderator for both locations will be Henry Rivera, Partner, Wiley, Rein & Fielding, and former FCC Commissioner.

Spanish language translation service will be provided at both locations.

A live audio and video web cast of the hearing will be available at the FCC's website at http://www.fcc.gov/realaudio/#oct3 on a first-come, first-served basis.