WITN Raises Over $320,000 for Irene Relief

WITN Greenville (N.C.) has raised over $320,000 for those in the Greenville-New Bern-Washington region who were hit hard by Hurricane Irene.

WITN, Inner Banks Media and the Red Cross have worked together to raise money for people in need following the late August storm. Wachovia/Wells Fargo came up big, donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross, a chunk of it going toward the WITN campaign.

WITN conducted a fundraiser Aug. 31, with phone lines open all day. Stations within WITN's Gray TV family helped promote the event as well.

"A big thanks to all of you generous people in Eastern Carolina who supported this cause and helped Eastern Carolina's Irene victims," said WITN.com.