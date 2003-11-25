Without Tarzan, The WB Gets Real

With Tarzan swinging off The WB’s schedule, reality is setting in at the network with The Surreal Life and High School Reunion taking over the Sunday 9 p.m. time slot.

The Surreal Life’s second go-round premieres on The WB on Sunday, Jan. 11, and will feature a possibly even stranger cast than last time around.

A Hollywood home will be populated with former TV evangelist Tammy Faye Baker; porn star Ron Jeremy; long-ago ChiPs star Erik Estrada; the original white rapper, Vanilla Ice; Baywatch’s Traci Bingham; and Real World’s Trishelle. The Surreal Life comes from Mindless Entertainment and Brass Ring Entertaiment.

Once that show’s six-episode run is completed – including a three-episode rebroadcast marathon on Sunday, Feb. 1 against The Super Bowl on CBS – High School Reunion will return for its second installment. High School Reunion is executive produced by The Bachelor’s Mike Fleiss and is from Next Entertainment and Telepictures Productions.

The WB entered the season with Fearless on tap for mid-season, but now the show might not appear at all this year, says Jordan Levin, The WB’s co-CEO. "We’re still waiting for the studio to tell us if it’s going to be ready for mid-season." Fearless is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and is from Warner Bros. Television.