Witchblade production halted
Production on TNT's original drama Witchblade was temporarily halted
after the series star checked into a rehabiliation clinic.
Witchblade producers said actress Yancy Butler, the star of the sci-fi
cop drama, is being treated for alcohol.
Witchblade is slated to kick off its second season June 16 and, so far,
the premiere is still on.
TNT already has six episodes in the can.
It is unclear when Witchblade production will
resume.
