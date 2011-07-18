Wisnia Named EVP of Affiliate Relations at CBS

David Wisnia has been named executive vice president of affiliate relations for the CBS Television Network, announced Diana Wilkin, president of affiliate relations. He starts August 15.

Wisnia, formerly of News Corporation's Asian television service Star TV, will work with Wilkin in negotiating new affiliation contracts, said CBS in a statement, while helping to oversee the department's operations and personnel. Wisnia will serve as a senior liaison to the affiliate board and station/group owners.

"David is that rare executive who brings sales, distribution and marketing experience along with a strong legal background," said Wilkin. "He is someone who understands the nuances of the network-affiliate model, and the value of CBS programming to our many stations. I am looking forward to working with David as we continue to evolve our relationship with our affiliates and set the industry standard.

Wisnia was a senior v.p. of distribution and sales & marketing, and head of North American and European Operations at Star TV. Prior to that, he was vice president, business & legal affairs for Fox Cable Networks.