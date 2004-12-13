WISHful Thinking

The Jane Pauley

Show has been moved out of early-fringe time periods in a

number of markets. Fair enough. After a healthy debut this summer, the show has

struggled to find and keep viewers. But getting dissed by WISH Indianapolis last week was a low blow. That's the

station, after all, where Pauley, an Indianapolis native, got her start in

broadcasting in 1972 before her eventual move to Today fame on NBC.

WISH was disappointed in the NBC

Universal syndicated talker because of its recent sweeps performance

in the key early-fringe 4-5 p.m. slot—a 1.4 rating average for fourth place

in the time period.

Despite Pauley's long Dateline experience, there must be something

about Jane in chatting mode that makes people want to break out the Cheerios.

WISH moved the show to 9 a.m., and Program Director Rick

Thedwall echoes the sentiments of many station executives when he

says, “It feels more like a morning show.”